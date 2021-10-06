Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers are being “systematically attacked” by the Modi government.

He was addressing a press conference before heading to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Eight people, including four farmers, died as violence erupted in the district on Sunday during a protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws.

“Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they’re being murdered, the name of a union minister and his son is coming up in this incident,” Gandhi said. “Yesterday, the prime minister visited Lucknow, but he didn’t visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It’s a systematic attack on farmers.”

Protestors have said that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son on Union minister Ajay Mishra, had run over a group of demonstrators. However, Ajay Mishra claimed that the farmers threw stones at the vehicle, which led to an accident.

Gandhi said he will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi even as the Uttar Pradesh government has refused to give them permission, ANI reported.

Several political leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have been stopped from meeting the families of those who died in the violence. Vadra, along with other Congress leaders, has been arrested.

The Congress had written to Chief Minister Adityanath and sought permission for a delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The government said prohibitory orders have been imposed in the district under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The section prohibits gatherings of more than four people.

The Lucknow administration also imposed the prohibitory orders in the state capital till November 8 due to the farmers’ protest and upcoming festival season, reported the Hindustan Times.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was stopped from leaving the Lucknow airport on Tuesday. He staged a two-hour-long sit-in protest at the airport, reported The Indian Express.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, however, managed to enter Lakhimpur Kheri. They “dodged” the police by posing as tourists, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday said that he has been stopped from going to Lucknow.

“I am really worried for her and I had packed my bag to go to Lucknow now, when I was informed that I won’t be allowed to step out of the airport,” Robert Vadra said in a Facebook post. “This is totally shocking that as a husband I can’t even go and support my wife. Thankfully, she has a huge support of the masses.”

Vadra said he was “shocked beyond belief” by the manner in which his wife was arrested under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Indian Penal Code .

“I spoke with her yesterday and she informed me that she has not been served with any order or notice,” he said. “She has not been produced before a judicial officer and has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the police had filed a first information report against 11 people, including Vadra, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda and party’s state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Vadra was earlier barred from leaving Lucknow and placed under a house arrest. However, the Congress leader started walking from Lucknow and later got into her car. Videos showed her confronting police officers for attempting to take her into custody without a warrant.

The Congress leader had alleged that she was pushed and roughed up while being detained.

The violence

On Sunday, hundreds of farmers from across the Terai region had gathered at Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district as Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to arrive there by helicopter to attend an event nearby. They had assembled to protest Maurya’s arrival since he belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Farmers told Scroll.in that the protestors came to an understanding with the district authorities later in the day that Maurya would not land there and instead come by road, taking an alternative route.

But, the protestors alleged that as they were wrapping up their protest, three large SUVs came charging through the main road.

A video showing an SUV running over a group of protestors was also shared by the Congress and several social media users on Tuesday.

The police have not yet verified the authenticity of the video. Scroll.in could not verify the video independently. However, the locale that can be seen in the video looks similar to visuals that had emerged after Sunday’s incident.