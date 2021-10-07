A car in the convoy of two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders allegedly hit a farmer near Haryana’s Ambala district on Thursday, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Naraingarh area, where BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana’s sports minister Sandeep Singh had come to attend an event.

Farmers had gathered at the venue of the function to protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws, the news agency reported.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Malkit Singh told The Indian Express: “When the farmers moved to the venue of Saini’s function, he hurriedly left the venue and one of the vehicles of his cavalcade hit Bawan Preet [a protestor].”

The injured man said he was standing with a black flag when the driver suddenly drove the vehicle towards him, The Tribune reported.

Farmer leader Amarjeet Mohri alleged that the BJP was trying to repeat the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Haryana.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed as violence erupted in the district in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 during a protest against the farm laws. Farmer bodies have alleged that Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra ran a car over the protestors.

“The BJP leader has tried to repeat Lakhimpur Kheri incident here but we will not let this happen and will give a befitting reply to BJP leaders,” Mohri said.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni group) media in-charge Rajiv Sharma said that the farmers have approached the police.

The farmers have threatened to protest at the Naraingarh police station on October 10 if officers do not take action against the guilty, The Indian Express reported.

Naraingarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said: “A complaint has been received and after investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken.”