The Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4%, reported ANI. The central bank also did not change the reverse repo or the borrowing rate kept at 3.35%.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that monetary policy stance would remain accommodative as long as it was necessary to revive and sustain growth and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.

This is the eight consecutive time that the central bank has maintained status quo.