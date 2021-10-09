Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra on Saturday appeared before the police for questioning in the Lakhimpur violence case, reported ANI.

The police had issued summons for him to appear before it for questioning on Friday but the minister’s son skipped it. Later on Friday, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government why Mishra has not been arrested yet.

Ashish Mishra is accused of running over demonstrators with his car at a protest against the Centre’s farm laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. Eight people, including four farmers, had died that day. Mishra has been booked on multiple charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Earlier on Saturday, Mishra’s legal advisor Awadhesh Kumar had said that the minister’s son would respect the notice and cooperate in the investigation.

After Mishra failed to appear before police on Friday, the Supreme Court had asked if the police treated every accused person in a murder case this way – by issuing summons. “Treat him same way we treat other persons in other cases,” the chief justice had said.

The court had also said it was not satisfied with the investigation in the case. The government’s counsel had assured the bench that it would correct shortcomings in the inquiry.