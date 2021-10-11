A look at the headlines right now:

Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar raise concerns about coal shortages, Amit Shah holds meeting with ministers: Kejriwal described the situation as critical and added that many chief ministers have written about it to the Union government. In Maharashtra, 13 power units were shut amid coal shortage and residents were asked to use electricity judiciously.

Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra sent to three-day police custody in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: The Congress held nationwide silent protests and sought minister Ajay Mishra’s dismissal. The Maharashtra government called for a statewide bandh to protest against the violence. Three US-based economists win Nobel Prize for societal research: One half of the prize was awarded to David Card, while the other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens.

One Army officer, four soldiers killed in gunfight with suspected militants in J&K’s Poonch district: Two suspected militants were also killed in gunfights in Bandipora and Anantnag districts. Adani Ports says it won’t handle container cargoes from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan: The development comes nearly a month after officials seized a large consignment of drugs from the Mundra Port, which is run by the company.

VHP puts up posters to stop non-Hindus from entering Durga Puja pandals in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam: The Hindutva organisation said this was done to ‘avoid any clash and harassment of Hindu women’.

India-China talks fail to resolve Ladakh row, Army says Beijing did not agree to ‘constructive suggestions’: China alleged that India had insisted on ‘unreasonable and unrealistic demands’.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea in drugs case to be heard on Wednesday: The Narcotics Control Bureau had sought a week to respond to Khan’s petition.

US, UK ask citizens to leave hotels in Afghanistan due to security threats: The governments appealed against staying at the Serena Hotel.

Facebook to introduce measures on its apps to ‘nudge’ teens away from harmful content: The decision came after a former employee told the US Congress that the company was aware that its subsidiary Instagram harmed mental health of teenage girls.