India on Tuesday morning registered 14,313 coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 3,39,85,920 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is the lowest single-day infection count in over seven months, according to the Union health ministry.

Tuesday’s tally is 21.06% lower than Monday’s count of 18,132 cases.

The toll climbed by 181 to 4,50,963. The number of active cases dropped to 2,14,900 and the recovery tally increased to 3,33,20,057.

So far, India has administered 95,89,78,049 coronavirus vaccine doses. On Monday alone, 65,86,092 shots were administered.

(Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

State updates

The Rajasthan government has allowed religious events with not more than 200 people, reported the Hindustan Times. In its order, the state home department said that organisers will need to inform the district administration about such events and ensure that all the attendees have taken at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

A reply to a Right to Information query showed that the Union health ministry does not have data on how many coronavirus vaccines were procured by private companies, or on how many doses were administered by private hospitals and service providers, reported The Hindu.

Himachal Pradesh schools resumed physical classroom studies for class 8 students on Monday after they were closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Hindustan Times. Earlier, schools had reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 on September 27.

Global updates