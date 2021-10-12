Three militants of The Resistance Front, an off shoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, were shot dead on Tuesday, the police claimed.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Mukhtar Shah, who was one of three militants, had killed Virender Paswan, a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Paswan sold street food in Srinagar.

Paswan was killed on October 5 along with 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist.

So far, the police have only identified Shah, who was a resident of Ganderbal district, out of the three killed on Tuesday. They claimed that Shah had moved to Shopian after killing Paswan.

The Resistance Front had claimed responsibility for the killings of Bindroo and Lone. The organisation had accused both of them of helping the central government and said that it had warned them not to do so in the past.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Out of 03 killed #terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of #Ganderbal, who shifted to #Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/0vgygLxLpr — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

The police said that the gunfight broke out in the Imamsahab area of Shopian district on Monday evening, and arms and ammunition had been recovered from the militants.

Meanwhile, the police said another gunbattle has broken out in Feeripora area of Shopian. But more details are awaited on the operation.

Since October 2, seven civilians have been shot dead in Kashmir.

Of these, four belonged to Hindu or Sikh minorities in the Valley. Three others were Kashmiri Muslim.

After every killing, The Resistance Front claimed responsibility and explained why they killed the victims. They had been killed because they were “agents of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh”, “non-local Hindutva agents”, government “informers”, the statements had claimed.

On October 7, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that innocents were being killed in Jammu and Kashmir and strongly condemned the targeted killings of civilians in the Union Territory.

Politicians across the Union Territory have also condemned the killings. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a coalition of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, said on October 8 that the killings “have created a climate of fear”. The alliance had also criticised the Centre for failing to contain militancy in the region.

Also read:



The Resistance Front have claimed responsibility for civilian killings in Kashmir. Who are they?