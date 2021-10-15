The petrol and diesel prices across India were increased by up to 35 paise per litre across the country on Friday, taking the fuel rates to their record high across India, PTI reported. On Thursday too, petrol and diesel prices had gone up by 31 to 35 paise.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 105.14 per litre and diesel costs Rs 93.87 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 111.09 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 93.87.

After the latest revision in rates, the price of petrol in Chennai went up to Rs 102.40 and diesel to Rs 98.26, NDTV reported. In Kolkata, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 105.77 and Rs 96.98, respectively.

This was the 14th increase in petrol price and the 17th in diesel rates since September last week, according to PTI.

Diesel rates have crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

Since September, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 5.25 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 4.25.

Fuel prices vary from states to states due to different value-added tax and freight charges. Oil companies revise the fuel prices on the basis of the cost of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

India depends on imports to meet 85% of its oil needs. Thus, a rise in international oil prices directly influences national fuel rates.

Meanwhile in the global markets, brent crude oil price rose 0.82% to $84.82 (Rs 6,353.32) per barrel, according to Bloomberg.

Brent is a global price benchmark for the crude oils from the Atlantic basin. It is used to set the price of two-thirds of the world’s trade of crude oil supply.