The health of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, is stable and improving, PTI reported on Friday, quoting a hospital official.

Singh was admitted to the cardio-neuro section of the hospital on Wednesday evening. Reports had said that the former prime minister was suffering from fever and weakness. He is being treated by a team of cardiologists, according to PTI.

On Friday, Congress leader Pranav Jha also said that Singh’s health was now better.

“Let’s all wish him a speedy recovery,” he said in a tweet. “Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also request all to respect the former PM’s [prime minister] privacy.”

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited Singh at the hospital.