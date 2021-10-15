Manmohan Singh’s health is stable and improving, says AIIMS official
The former prime minister had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of fever and weakness.
The health of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, is stable and improving, PTI reported on Friday, quoting a hospital official.
Singh was admitted to the cardio-neuro section of the hospital on Wednesday evening. Reports had said that the former prime minister was suffering from fever and weakness. He is being treated by a team of cardiologists, according to PTI.
On Friday, Congress leader Pranav Jha also said that Singh’s health was now better.
“Let’s all wish him a speedy recovery,” he said in a tweet. “Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also request all to respect the former PM’s [prime minister] privacy.”
On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited Singh at the hospital.