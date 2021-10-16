A look at the headlines right now:

Five people die due to landslides and floods in Kerala: The weather department has issued red alert, signalling extremely heavy rainfall, for five districts of the state. Congress to select new president next year, senior leaders want Rahul Gandhi as chief: The party also passed a resolution on the political situation in India, inflation and farmers’ issues, at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi. Two Nihang Sikhs arrested for allegedly killing labourer at farmers’ protest site in Haryana: One of the accused men, Saravjit Singh, has been sent to seven days in police custody. Release Salman Shah and Suhail Dar from detention in Kashmir, says Committee to Protect Journalists: Steven Butler, the organisation’s Asia program coordinator, said India needs to ‘improve its shameful record’ of harassing critical journalists. Navjot Sidhu silent on continuing as Punjab Congress chief, Harish Rawat claims he will resume work: Sidhu met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said ‘everything is sorted out’. India records 15,981 new coronavirus cases – 5.22% fewer than Friday: The toll rose to 4,51,980 with 166 deaths. Is it legal for NCB officers to use friends as witnesses? asks Nawab Malik: The Nationalist Congress Party leader shared photos of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and his friend who has been named as a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship drug case. One Iskcon devotee allegedly killed in Bangladesh as mob vandalises temple amidst continuing protests: The violence erupted on Wednesday following allegations that a copy of the Quran had been desecrated in a Puja pandal in Comilla district. I am a ‘full-time and hands-on Congress president’, says Sonia Gandhi: She was speaking at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee amid demands from the G-23 leaders for a complete revamp of the party organisation. Two non-local labourers shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama: Nine civilians have been killed in the region over two weeks.