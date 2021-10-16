The big news: At least five dead in heavy rain in Kerala, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress will select a new president next year, and two Nihang Sikhs were arrested for killing a labourer near a farmers’ protest site.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five people die due to landslides and floods in Kerala: The weather department has issued red alert, signalling extremely heavy rainfall, for five districts of the state.
- Congress to select new president next year, senior leaders want Rahul Gandhi as chief: The party also passed a resolution on the political situation in India, inflation and farmers’ issues, at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi.
- Two Nihang Sikhs arrested for allegedly killing labourer at farmers’ protest site in Haryana: One of the accused men, Saravjit Singh, has been sent to seven days in police custody.
- Release Salman Shah and Suhail Dar from detention in Kashmir, says Committee to Protect Journalists: Steven Butler, the organisation’s Asia program coordinator, said India needs to ‘improve its shameful record’ of harassing critical journalists.
- Navjot Sidhu silent on continuing as Punjab Congress chief, Harish Rawat claims he will resume work: Sidhu met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said ‘everything is sorted out’.
- India records 15,981 new coronavirus cases – 5.22% fewer than Friday: The toll rose to 4,51,980 with 166 deaths.
- Is it legal for NCB officers to use friends as witnesses? asks Nawab Malik: The Nationalist Congress Party leader shared photos of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and his friend who has been named as a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship drug case.
- One Iskcon devotee allegedly killed in Bangladesh as mob vandalises temple amidst continuing protests: The violence erupted on Wednesday following allegations that a copy of the Quran had been desecrated in a Puja pandal in Comilla district.
- I am a ‘full-time and hands-on Congress president’, says Sonia Gandhi: She was speaking at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee amid demands from the G-23 leaders for a complete revamp of the party organisation.
- Two non-local labourers shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama: Nine civilians have been killed in the region over two weeks.