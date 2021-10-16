Kashmir: Two non-local labourers shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama, say police
Nine civilians have been killed in the region in two weeks.
A labourer from Bihar, Arvind Shah, was shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Srinagar city, the police said. Another labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Sagir Ahmad, was killed after militants opened fire at him.
“Areas have been cordoned & searches started,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.
Nine civilians have been killed in Kashmir in two weeks. Seven of the nine attacks have taken place in Srinagar. Three of the nine people killed were not native to Kashmir.
On October 7, two teachers were killed by gunmen in a school in Sringar’s Safa Kadal town.
Two days before that, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist in Srinagar and a vendor from Bihar were shot dead by suspected militants in the city. In Bandipora district, a taxi driver was also killed on the same day.
On October 2, two civilians were shot dead by suspected militants in separate attacks in Srinagar.
The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for six of the attacks.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked migrant employees not to leave the Valley, saying that security arrangements have been increased for them.
Last week, the All Kashmiri Migrant Employees Forum had written to Jammu and Kashmir’s chief secretary, saying that members of minority communities in the Valley were concerned about the militancy in the Union Territory.