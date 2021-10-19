A look at the top headlines right now:

Thirty-four people killed in Uttarakhand due to heavy rainfall, 200 rescued from resort: Nanital was cut off from rest of the state as the three roads leading to the city were blocked by landslides. The Kerala chief minister also warned about landslides, flooding as IMD said rainfall is likely to continue in the state till Thursday.

Amarinder Singh to launch his own political party, open to seat arrangement with BJP: In September, the former Punjab chief minister had said he will quit the Congress as he felt ‘humiliated’ by the leadership that had replaced him.

Zomato apologises after employee tells customer Hindi is national language, everyone should know it: A customer from Tamil Nadu had posted screenshots of a redressal chat alleging that he was denied a refund on his order for not knowing Hindi.

Bangladesh PM directs home minister to take action against those who incited communal violence: The UN, Amnesty International condemned attacks on Hindus in the country. Meanwhile, Tripura chief minister claimed that attacks on minorities in Bangladesh part of conspiracy to hurt ties with India.

It won’t be right for India to play cricket with Pakistan after civilian killings in J&K, says AAP: The two countries are scheduled to face off in a match in UAE on October 24 as part of the T20 World Cup.

Maharashtra government allows shops to remain open till 11 pm, restaurants till midnight: Earlier, these establishments were permitted to operate till 10 pm.

Congress will give 40% tickets to women in UP elections, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: She said that if women want change in the society, they should not wait for anyone.

Stop sale of Air India to Tata Sons, ten central trade unions write to Modi: The unions said that there was no clarity on the future of the 14,000 employees of the airline.

New York court rejects Nirav Modi’s plea seeking dismissal of fraud charges: A court-appointed trustee had accused Modi and two of his associates of fraudulent transactions related to the Punjab National Bank scam.

North Korea has fired ballistic missile into Sea of Japan, says South Korea: South Korea’s national security council convened an emergency meeting, while Japan described the test as regrettable.

