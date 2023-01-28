The big news: Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed Amrit Udyan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP leaders protested outside TISS Gujarat riots against documentary, and RF Nariman said delay in judges appointment deadly for democracy.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed Amrit Udyan: The Rashtrapati Bhavan said that this has been done as part of the government’s celebration of 75 years of Independence.
- BJP workers protest outside TISS against screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences had said that it has not permitted any such screening and gatherings.
- Government delaying judges’ appointment is deadly for democracy, says former SC judge RF Nariman: He said that it is the ‘bounden duty’ of Union law minister Kiren Rijiju to accept the judgements of the court whether ‘right or wrong’.
- Air Force’s Sukhoi and Mirage fighter jets crash in Madhya Pradesh, one pilot dead: The Air Force said it has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.
- Journalist Sreenivasan Jain quits NDTV: His colleague Ravish Kumar and several senior executives of the media company have also left since the Adani Group’s takeover.
- Ensure adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Congress writes to Amit Shah: On Saturday, the party had put the march on hold alleging a breach of security.
- Centre forms three panels to oversee social media content moderation: The Grievance Appellate Committees will hear appeals from users challenging decision of social media companies to remove or moderate content on their platforms.
- Seven killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack: The shooting took place on Friday, a day after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
- Delhi University forms disciplinary panel to investigate row over screening of documentary on Gujarat riots: Twenty-four persons were detained by the police for planning to screen the documentary at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty.
- US journalist was deported as his documentary portrays negative view of India, Centre tells Delhi High Court: Angad Singh, a documentary producer with ‘Vice News’, was put on a flight back to New York hours after he landed in India in August on a personal visit.