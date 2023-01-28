A look at the top headlines of the day:

Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed Amrit Udyan: The Rashtrapati Bhavan said that this has been done as part of the government’s celebration of 75 years of Independence. BJP workers protest outside TISS against screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences had said that it has not permitted any such screening and gatherings. Government delaying judges’ appointment is deadly for democracy, says former SC judge RF Nariman: He said that it is the ‘bounden duty’ of Union law minister Kiren Rijiju to accept the judgements of the court whether ‘right or wrong’. Air Force’s Sukhoi and Mirage fighter jets crash in Madhya Pradesh, one pilot dead: The Air Force said it has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. Journalist Sreenivasan Jain quits NDTV: His colleague Ravish Kumar and several senior executives of the media company have also left since the Adani Group’s takeover. Ensure adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Congress writes to Amit Shah: On Saturday, the party had put the march on hold alleging a breach of security. Centre forms three panels to oversee social media content moderation: The Grievance Appellate Committees will hear appeals from users challenging decision of social media companies to remove or moderate content on their platforms. Seven killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack: The shooting took place on Friday, a day after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Delhi University forms disciplinary panel to investigate row over screening of documentary on Gujarat riots: Twenty-four persons were detained by the police for planning to screen the documentary at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty. US journalist was deported as his documentary portrays negative view of India, Centre tells Delhi High Court: Angad Singh, a documentary producer with ‘Vice News’, was put on a flight back to New York hours after he landed in India in August on a personal visit.