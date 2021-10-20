Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday killed two suspected militants in a gunfight in the Dragad area of Shopian district.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of militants there, PTI reported, citing a police official.

The operation turned into a gunfight after militants fired at the security forces, the official said.

Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said that one of the militants who have been killed has been identified as Adil Wani.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed #terrorists has been #identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since 7/2020. He was #involved in #killing of one poor labourer at Litter #Pulwama. So far, 15 terrorists have been #neutralised in 2 weeks: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 20, 2021

Wani had been an active militant since July 2020, and was the Shopian district commander of The Resistance Front, which is believed to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, the police said.

He was allegedly involved in the recent killing of Sageer Ahmad Ansari, a carpenter from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari was among the 12 civilians killed in Kashmir in the past two weeks. The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for most of the civilian deaths.

Kumar added on Wednesday that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed 15 militants in the past two weeks.

On October 11, two suspected militants were killed and a police officer was injured in gunfights in the Bandipora and Anantnag districts.

On October 13, the police said that Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Sham Sofi was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Pulwama district.