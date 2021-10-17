Two non-local labourers were shot dead and one other sustained injuries after suspected militants opened fire in Wanpoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, the police said. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

The deceased men have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, ANI reported. Both of them and the injured labourer, Chunchun Reshi Dev, are from Bihar, unidentified officials from the Crime Investigation Department said.

The attack in Kulgam took place just a day after two other migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama.

On October 7, two teachers were killed by gunmen in a school in Sringar’s Safa Kadal town.

Two days before that, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist in Srinagar and a vendor from Bihar were shot dead by suspected militants in the city. In Bandipora district, a taxi driver was also killed on the same day.

On October 2, two civilians were shot dead by suspected militants in separate attacks in Srinagar.

The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for most of killings.