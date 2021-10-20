A political row erupted in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after a man died allegedly in police custody in Agra. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped by the police when she went to meet the family of the man.

The man, a sweeper, had been detained for allegedly stealing money from a police warehouse, according to The Hindu. Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said that after the man confessed to the theft, the police took him to his home on Wednesday to recover the cash.

The police officer claimed that the accused person’s health deteriorated suddenly while the police was recovering the money. The man was taken to a hospital. A doctor declared him brought dead.

The man’s family alleged that the police were responsible for his death, The Hindu reported. A First Information Report has been filed against some police officers.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party demanded action against the guilty police officers.

The Congress tweeted videos showing police officers stopping Vadra’s convoy. In one video, a police officer was heard telling the Congress leader that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans the assembly of more than five persons, was in place in Agra.

“Someone has died,” Vadra told the police officer. “How is this a law and order issue? Can I not go anywhere? Should I stay in a rest house in Lucknow to please you?”

Another video showed the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Ajay Kumar Lallu, being stopped by police officers. “The BJP is killing constitutional rights, crushing the voices of justice,” the Congress leader said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

“In the BJP government, the police themselves are committing crimes,” he tweeted. “How will crime stop? In Agra, Rs 25 lakh was first stolen from the malkhana [warehouse] of the police station in connivance [with officers]. To hide the truth, the sweeper was murdered. This is shocking.”