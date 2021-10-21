The Comilla Police on Wednesday identified the man who placed a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh on October 13, the Dhaka Tribune reported. He is yet to be arrested.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a spell of violence against Hindus since then as rumours spread through social media that the Quran had been desecrated at the pandal in Comilla district. So far, seven people have died in the violence.

The police identified the culprit, Iqbal Hossain, through CCTV footage at the Comilla Durga Puja pandal. The police said that Hossain could be seen taking the Quran to the pandal and leaving with a mace of the statue of Hindu god, Hanuman.

The Comilla Police have filed four cases and made 41 arrests in connection with the violence, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Four of the 41 arrested people are reportedly associated with Hossain.

Hossain has been a drug addict, according to his mother Amena Begum. He has also been suffering from psychological problems since he was stabbed by his neighbours 10 years ago.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Hossain should be arrested soon, Dhaka Tribune reported. “He has been changing locations frequently to avoid getting caught,” he said. “We’ll be able to unfold the Comilla incident once he’s arrested.”

Meanwhile, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom on Wednesday said that it was “gravely troubled” by the violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, PTI reported.

The commission requested Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to act against the “extremist elements” promoting “anti-Hindu sentiment”.

“The communal violence has left hundreds injured and a few reportedly killed,” said the commission chief Nadine Maenza. “USCIRF urges the Bangladeshi government to safeguard the rights and security of Hindus and all religious communities in the country and hold the perpetrators of these gruesome attacks responsible.”