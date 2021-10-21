The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the homes of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Pandey in Mumbai on Thursday, reported India Today.

The central agency has summoned Pandey for questioning at 2 pm on Thursday.

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at the residence of actor Ananya Pandey. A team of NCB is also present at Shah Rukh Khan's residence



Visuals from Ananya Pandey's residence pic.twitter.com/U5ssrIxpph — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' pic.twitter.com/W3h24x8fzs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

The raid at Pandey’s home is purportedly based on some Whatsapp chats between her and Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, according to The Indian Express.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in a jail in connection with a drugs case.

Aryan Khan and seven others had been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. The agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Khan was initially remanded to the custody of the anti-drugs agency, but was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on October 7.

On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai had denied him bail.