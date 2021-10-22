Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir, he was told he would get Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared the deals of “Ambani” and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh officer.

Malik had been appointed as the Jammu and Kashmir governor in August 21, 2018. He was transferred to Goa in October 2019.

“Soon after I was posted to Jammu and Kashmir, two files came to me,” Malik, presently the governor of Meghalaya, said in a purported video shared on Twitter on Thursday. “In one, Ambani was involved, and in the other was a prominent officer of the Sangh [RSS]. I was told that there was a scam involved.”

Malik said that he had cancelled both the deals. “The secretaries told me you will get Rs 150 crore each for clearing the files but I told them that I have come with five kurta-pajamas and will leave with that only,” Malik added, according to PTI. He was reportedly speaking at an event in Rajasthan on Sunday.

One of the files that the former Jammu and Kashmir governor was referring to was related to a health insurance policy for government employees, journalists and pensioners in the former state, according to the news agency.

For this policy, the administration had partnered with Reliance General Insurance, which is a part of the Reliance Group headed by Anil Ambani, PTI reported. Malik had cancelled this agreement.

Meanwhile, Malik also said in the purported video that he has fearlessly spoken in the favour of farmers.

“Had I done something in Kashmir, ED [Enforcement Directorate] and Income Tax department would have reached my home,” Malik said. “The prime minister has all the agencies. They can search me, but I say with complete confidence that I have nothing.”

Malik’s revelations have raised questions. The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party said it was shocking that no action had been taken against the “corrupt mafia”, PTI reported.

“The fate of the files for which Rs 150 crore each was offered to the then governor should be made known to the public as Malik was relieved from Jammu and Kashmir shortly thereafter,” the party’s chairperson Harsh Dev Singh said.