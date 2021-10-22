The Comilla Police on Thursday arrested a man who had placed a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh on October 13, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Iqbal Hossain, who had been absconding, was found near Sugandha beach area of Cox’s Bazar.

“We have sent him to Comilla right away,” said Cox’s Bazar Additional Police Superintendent Mohammed Rafiqul Islam.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a spell of violence against Hindus since October 13 as rumours spread through social media that the Quran had been desecrated at the pandal in Comilla district. So far, seven people have died in the violence. The police have made 41 arrests in connection with the violence.

On Wednesday, the Comilla Police had identified Hossain through CCTV footage of the Durga Puja Pandal.

The police said that Hossain could be seen taking the Quran to the pandal and leaving with a mace of the statue of Hindu god Hanuman.

Hossain has been a drug addict, according to his mother Amena Begum. He has also been suffering from psychological problems since he was stabbed by his neighbours 10 years ago.