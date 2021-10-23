The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the Faizabad Railway Junction will be renamed to Ayodhya Cantonment.

“The Government of India has approved the decision of renaming Faizabad Railway Station as Ayodhya Cantt,” a statement from the chief minister’s office read. “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has given his approval to issue the notification.”

Faizabad Railway Junction, which is close to the Ayodhya Junction railway station, was roped in for development by the Uttar Pradesh government to bear the increase in tourism, The Indian Express reported. The Lucknow Division of Railways said that the number of tourists could increase in Ayodhya district after the Ram temple is opened to the public.

In November 2018, Adityanath had renamed Faizabad district to Ayodhya. In June that year, Adityanath’s government had renamed the Mughalsarai railway station to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station.