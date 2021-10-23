Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that Aryan Khan was being “victimised” by the Narcotics Control Bureau because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Central agency after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

The agency said it had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

“It is sad Shah Rukh’s son is being victimised for being his son,” Singh said in a tweet on Saturday. “What is his crime? Someone accompanying him had 5 grams of drugs with him!! What about Tonnes of Heroin seized at Mundra Port?

In September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Customs Department had seized drugs worth an estimated Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at Gujarat’s Mundra Port.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh unit said that the Congress leader had delivered his verdict in Aryan Khan’s case without waiting for the court’s decision

“Finally, Digvijay Singh came to the rescue of Aryan Khan,” the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit said on Twitter. “The matter is sub-judice, the investigating agency is checking the facts but Singh has given his verdict! After all, for how long will you continue to mislead people by doing politics of appeasement?”

आखिरकार आर्यन खान के बचाव में @digvijaya_28 मैदान में आ ही गए।



अभी मामला न्यायालय में विचाराधीन हैं, जांच एजेंसी तथ्यों की जांच कर रही है और इन्होंने अपना फैसला भी सुना दिया!



आखिर कब तक तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति कर लोगों को बरगलाते रहेंगे? pic.twitter.com/hzngU7AGie — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) October 23, 2021

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Singh should have faith in India’s judiciary, PTI reported.

“Congress and Digvijay Singh misused the law and always believed in such acts,” he said. “But the law doesn’t distinguish people based on faith. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue and Digvijay Singh should change his mindset now.”