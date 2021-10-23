The Centre on Saturday told states and Union territories to inoculate on priority the citizens whose waiting window for the second Covid-19 vaccine dose was over. So far, 71.24 crore first doses have been administered to the citizens, while 30.06 crore second doses have been given.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that a list of people awaiting their second shot was available on the Co-WIN platform.

“Detailed line-lists of due beneficiaries can be utilised for preparing a district-wise 2nd dose administration plan involving the District Magistrate for execution in a time-bound manner,” the health secretary said in a statement.

The health secretary also urged the state and Union Territory governments to improve the pace of vaccination. The governments were asked to review the progress of district-wise plans every day so that more citizens were vaccinated.

The Centre recommended that the states survey the districts with a low vaccination rate. It urged the states to address local challenges and check if more coronavirus vaccination centres were needed.

The government on Saturday also shared an advisory on precautions to be taken during the festival season.

The Centre suggested that citizens shop online instead of travelling unnecessarily. It banned mass gatherings in containment zones where more than 5% people test positive for Covid. Gatherings in any other locations would require advance permission and will be monitored closely.

Malls, local markets, and places of worship have been requested to adhere to Covid-appropriate protocols. The district authorities have been asked to keep a track of cases.

India on Saturday recorded 16,326 coronavirus cases taking the nationwide tally of infections to 3,41,59,562. The new cases were 3.42% higher than Friday’s count of 15,786 infections. With 666 deaths reported over last 24 hours, the toll stands at 4,53,708.