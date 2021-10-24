The prices of petrol and diesel were increased for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday across India, reported NDTV.

Prices of both the fuel products rose by 35 paise in Delhi. With this, petrol now costs Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel Rs 96.32 a litre in the national Capital. In Mumbai, petrol prices went up by 34 paise to Rs 113.46 per litre and diesel by 38 paise to Rs 104.38 per litre.

After the revision in rates, petrol was priced at Rs 104.52 per litre and diesel Rs 100.59 a litre in Chennai. Petrol cost Rs 108.11 per litre and diesel Rs 99.43 per litre in Kolkata.

However, the price of diesel crossed the Rs 100-mark in other districts of West Bengal like Purulia, Krishnanagar, Baharampur and Cooch Behar.

The prices were highest in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar town. Petrol cost Rs 119.79 a litre and diesel Rs 110.63 per litre there.

Fuel prices vary in states due to different value-added tax and freight charges. Oil companies revise the fuel prices on the basis of the cost of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in all major cities of the country. Meanwhile, diesel has reached the level in more than 18 states and Union Territories, reported PTI.

This was the 21st increase in petrol price since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. Since then, petrol price has risen up by Rs 6.40 a litre. Diesel rates have increased by Rs 7.70 per litre in 24 price revisions.

India depends on imports to meet 85% of its oil needs. Thus, a rise in international oil prices directly influences national fuel rates.

In the global markets, Brent crude oil prices increased by 1.09% to $85.53 (Rs 6,414.71) per barrel, according to Bloomberg.

Brent is a global price benchmark for the crude oils from the Atlantic basin. It is used to set the price of two-thirds of the world’s trade of crude oil supply.