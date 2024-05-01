Public sector oil marketing companies on Wednesday cut the price of 19-kilogram commercial cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, by Rs 19 across the country, ANI reported.

A single 19-kg commercial cylinder of LPG is now priced at Rs 1,745.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,698.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,911 in Chennai. The price was slashed by Rs 20 to Rs 1,859 per cylinder in Kolkata, Mint reported.

The Indian Oil Corporation, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation regulate the price of cooking gas in India. The price is revised on the first day of each month based on the average international price in the preceding month.

The decision to cut liquefied petroleum gas prices would help reduce inflation levels amid the Lok Sabha elections, which are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.