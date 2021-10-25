Uttar Pradesh has recorded the first case of Zika virus in the state, reported India Today. The patient is an Indian Air Force officer living in Kanpur’s Pokharpur area.

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, according to the World Health Organization. It can also be sexually transmitted. Symptoms of the infection include fever, rashes, headache and joint pain.

Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the officer was suffering from fever for several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district, reported PTI.

His blood sample was sent for testing to Pune after which it was confirmed that he was infected with the Zika virus, Singh said. The diagnosis was received on October 23, he said.

The medical officer said that the government has started taking precautionary action to check the spread of the virus in his residential area and workplace with the help of 10 teams, reported ANI.

Singh said that at least 200 people who came in contact with the Air Force officer have been isolated. He added that 22 samples of people who came in contact with the patients and those who showed symptoms of infection have been sent examination.

Health and civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert.

Maharashtra and Kerala too have reported cases of the Zika virus this year.