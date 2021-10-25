Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab’s Sangrur city have alleged that they were assaulted and their hostel rooms ransacked after the India-Pakistan match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the match held on Sunday evening in Dubai.

After the attack, police brought the situation under control at the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology, NDTV reported. However, the police have not given an official statement on the matter yet.

In a video widely shared on social media a student can be heard saying that they were attacked by “UP waale” (people from Uttar Pradesh) after the match.

“You can take a look at the room...We were watching the match here,” the student says in the video. “UP waale barged in...We are here to study, we too are Indians. Are we not Indians? Then what does [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi say?”

Kashmiri studnts assaulted in Bhai GIET Sangur Punjab after #Indpak Match. Students from Bihar barged in their rooms, thrashed them &went on rampage, vandalised the rooms of students, damagd the hall, abusd & beat up a few others@CHARANJITCHANNI @AdityaMenon22 @ghazalimohammad pic.twitter.com/Dm7bPJkZ7d — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) October 24, 2021

Aaqib, a student at the college, told Free Press Kashmir that students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar barged into their rooms and attacked them with rods.

“We were in our hostel rooms when we heard some noise coming from outside,” Shoaib, another student told the news website. “We went to see what is happening and saw some people attacking Kashmiri students in the other block. They had broken the window panes of their rooms and were continuously shouting ‘you are Pakistanis’.”

Nasir Khuehami, a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that he had received distress phone calls from Kashmiri students in other Punjab colleges as well.