The Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the whole of India, the weather department said on Monday. The rainy season in the country lasted about five months, The Indian Express reported.

India recorded “normal” rainfall – 87 centimetres – from the June to September period, as compared to the Long Period Average of 88 centimetres, PTI reported.

The Long Period Average refers to the average rainfall recorded over the country from 1961 to 2010. According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall between 96% and 104% of the Long Period Average falls in the “normal range”.

There was a shortfall in precipitation this year in July and August – normally the months that bring the most rainfall. September compensated for this deficit. States like Kerala, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, and even Delhi received heavy rain well into October.

Kerala and Uttarakhand reported many deaths and severe damages because of the rain.

The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon will coincide with the beginning of Northeast monsoon rains in South India, the India Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Monday to Friday, the weather department added.

“Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala during 25th-27th [October], over South Interior Karnataka on 25th and 26th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 28th and 29th,” it said.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert, indicating severely bad weather, for most of Kerala, The Times of India reported.