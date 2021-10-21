Floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand have killed 54 people in the last few days, ANI reported on Thursday. A total of 19 people are injured and five have been missing from various districts.

According to the Natural Disaster Incident report, one person was reported dead on Sunday, eight people died on Monday, and 45 died on Tuesday. Twenty eight of the 54 deaths occurred in Nainital district.

Till now, 54 people are dead, 19 injured and 5 people missing due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/WUE607IuaU — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

As the weather cleared slightly on Thursday, the police opened the Badrinath Dham pilgrimage route for small and light vehicles, ANI reported.

“Chardham Yatra has resumed with the opening of route for small/light vehicles to Badrinath Dham,” said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar. “Route to Ramgarh and Mukteshwar from Nainital is also operational now.”

The National Disaster Response Force said it has deployed 17 rescue teams in Uttarakhand, News18 reported. So far, they have rescued 1,300 people stranded at Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retired) conducted an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas, ANI reported.