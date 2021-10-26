The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two separate cases under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against students who celebrated Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup match, reported Kashmir Dot Com, a Srinagar-based news agency.

India had lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the match held on Sunday evening in Dubai.

Unidentified officials told the news agency that the police have taken notice of two such incidents in Srinagar district. One of them happened at a hostel of the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences in the Soura area, while another took place at the Government Medical College hostel in Karan Nagar.

The students have also been charged under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have filed a first information report against the students at the Government Medical College hostel “who were crying and dancing” after Pakistan won the match, according to the news agency.

Unidentified officials said that the accused persons have not yet been identified and the police were conducting an investigation.

Also read:



T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami receives online abuse after India’s loss to Pakistan

Kashmiri students allegedly attacked

Following Pakistan’s win, violence was also reported against Kashmiri students.

At the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab’s Sangrur city, Kashmiri students alleged that they were assaulted and their hostel rooms ransacked after the match.

In a video widely shared on social media, a student can be heard saying that they were attacked by “UP waale” (people from Uttar Pradesh) after the match.

Kashmiri studnts assaulted in Bhai GIET Sangur Punjab after #Indpak Match. Students from Bihar barged in their rooms, thrashed them &went on rampage, vandalised the rooms of students, damagd the hall, abusd & beat up a few others@CHARANJITCHANNI @AdityaMenon22 @ghazalimohammad pic.twitter.com/Dm7bPJkZ7d — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) October 24, 2021

“You can take a look at the room...We were watching the match here,” the student says in the video. “UP waale barged in...We are here to study, we too are Indians. Are we not Indians? Then what does [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi say?”

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma had said that the matter was resolved. “Both sides have offered their apologies in front of the police and college authorities today [Monday] morning,” he said.

A senior police official had claimed that the Kashmiri students cheered for Pakistan during the match.