The Election Commission has issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for violating the Model Code of Conduct during the campaigning for the bye-polls in the state, reported The Hindu on Wednesday.

The notice, issued on Monday, was based on complaints filed by state Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia and Bhupen Kumar Borah. The poll panel has sought a reply within 24 hours.

An official working for the chief electoral officer of Assam told The Telegraph that Sarma has replied to the notice but did not reveal the details.

The Congress leaders had accused Sarma of making several announcements during election meetings held in Bhabanipur, Thowra and Mariani Assembly constituencies. These included building medical colleges, bridges, roads, high schools and stadiums. He also promised financial aid for self-help groups of tea garden workers.

The Congress leaders had submitted videos and newspaper clips to support their complaints.

The bye-polls for five Assembly seats – Bhabanipur, Thowra, Mariani, Gossaigaon and Tamulpur – will be held on Saturday.

Sarma had made the speeches on October 8, October 20, October 21 and October 22, according to the complaints by the Congress leaders. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on September 28, when the Election Commission announced the date of the bye-polls.

In the notice, the poll panel said that after going through the transcripts of Sarma’s speeches, it was “confirmed” that he made “promises and announcements” while addressing gatherings in constituencies.

The notice also cited the Election Commission’s 2007 instructions, stating that “announcement of new projects or programmes or concessions or financial grants in any form or promises thereof or laying of foundation, etc, which have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power is prohibited”.

Sarma had said that he would comply with the poll panel’s notice. He also criticised the Congress for filing complaints.

“They [Congress] raised objections to announcements on welfare schemes and the construction of a medical college,” he said. “People will get the benefits of the schemes, which have been already announced in the Budget.”

The Congress welcomed the poll panel’s decision to take cognisance of the matter. In a statement, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said that the chief minister gives an impression that people in power are “not accountable” to anyone.

“Since it is evident through the proof of the video clippings that the honourable CM has violated the model code of conduct, the EC should not wait for a response by giving a showcause,” the statement said. “On the basis of the audio-visual evidence, Dr Sarma should be immediately barred from further campaigning.”

The bye-elections are being held as Gossaigaon and Tamulpur MLAs died of Covid-19. Congress MLAs from Thowra and Mariani along with a legislator of the All India United Democratic Front in Bhabanipur switched sides to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.