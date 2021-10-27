Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday tweeted a purported copy of Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede’s marriage certificate, which mentions his name as “Sameer Dawood Wankhede”.

Wankhede, the zonal director of the anti-drugs agency, is heading the investigation into the drugs-on-cruise case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested.

Malik has accused Wankhede of a number of wrongdoings related to his investigation, including extortion.

On October 25, Malik had tweeted a purported copy of Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate, which says “Muslim” in place of religion. Sameer Wankhede’s father, Malik claimed, was born into a Dalit family, but married a Muslim woman and converted to Islam, PTI reported. He took the name “Dawood”, Malik added.

Malik alleged that Sameer Wankhede had produced a forged birth certificate to get his job under the Scheduled Caste category. “As per the law, Dalits who are converted to Islam do not get the quota,” Malik said, according to PTI.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

On Wednesday, Malik tweeted a purported photo from Wankhede’s first marriage to a Muslim woman named Shabana Qureshi.

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

Malik also shared their “nikah nama” or marriage certificate.

This is the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of

'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

The Nationalist Congress Party leader said that the matter was not about religion. “I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he [Wankhede] has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS [Indian Revenue Services] job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future,” he wrote in a tweet.

At a press briefing later on Wednesday, Malik said he will quit politics if the documents shared by him on Twitter are proven wrong.

“Sameer Wankhede should apologise to the people and accept that he has tampered with documents,” Malik added. “ I am not asking him [Wankhede] to resign but as per law, he will lose his job.”

Wankhede has spoken out against the publicising of his private documents. “It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother,” he had said on Monday, according to The Hindu.

Wankhede added that he belonged to a composite, multi religious and secular family. “My father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired as Senior Police Inspector of State Excise Department, Pune on 30.06.2007,” he had said. “My father is a Hindu and my mother late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim.”

The NCB officer also spoke about his first marriage: “I married Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954,” Wankhede added, according to India Today. “Both of us divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in the year 2016. Later in the year 2017, I married Shiimati Kranti Dinanath Redkar.”

Extortion accusations in Aryan Khan case

Wankhede and other officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau are also facing a vigilance inquiry in the cruise ship case.

Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. He has not yet been granted bail.

The agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, had claimed that he had overheard private investigator Kiran Gosavi talk about a Rs 18-crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede.

Sail also claimed that soon after Khan’s arrest, he was made to sign on 10 sheets of blank paper at the Narcotics Control Bureau office.

Sail is the bodyguard of Gosavi, who was seen in a selfie with Aryan Khan inside the anti-drug agency’s office. Gosavi, also a witness in the case has gone missing, Sail claimed in an affidavit on Sunday.