The Supreme Court administration has written to the Centre seeking the vacation of the official residence of the chief justice of India , stating that former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has stayed beyond the permissible period, PTI reported on Sunday.

In a July 1 communication to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Supreme Court administration urged the Centre to take back possession of the residence on 5, Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, allotted to Chandrachud during his tenure as the chief justice, and return it to the court’s housing pool.

The administration said that the permission granted to the former chief justice of India to retain the accommodation expired on May 31 and that the six-month period allowed under the Supreme Court Judges Amendment Rules, 2022, had ended on May 10.

As per Rule 3B of the amended 2022 rules, a retired chief justice can retain a Type VII bungalow – a lower grade than the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow – for up to six months after retirement.

Chandrachud, who served as the 50th chief justice of India from November 2022 to November 2024, has remained in the official residence nearly eight months after leaving office.

He said that the delay in vacating the house was due to his daughters’ “ severe comorbidities and genetic conditions ”, for which they are currently receiving treatment at AIIMS, the Hindustan Times reported.

Chandrachud added that he had already been allotted a new house on rent by the government, but it was under renovation as it had remained shut for nearly two years.

“It is a matter of just few days and I will shift,” the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. “I have occupied the highest judicial office and am completely cognisant of my responsibilities.”

In December, Chandrachud had written to his immediate successor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, seeking permission to stay at the official residence until April 30.

Khanna had approved the request and the housing ministry had allowed the extension with a nominal licence fee of Rs 5,000 per month.

Later, Chandrachud verbally requested Khanna to extend his stay until May 31, PTI reported.

The request was approved, but with the condition that no further extensions would be granted.

In April, Chandrachud informed Khanna in writing that he was in the process of shortlisting an alternative accommodation suited to his daughters’ needs and requested to stay on until June 30, the Hindustan Times reported.

His two successors, Khanna and current Chief Justice BR Gavai chose not to move into the Krishna Menon Marg residence, opting instead to remain in their previously allotted homes.