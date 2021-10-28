The Hyderabad Police have started stopping commuters on roads and checking their phones for chats related to drugs, The News Minute reported on Thursday.

Purported videos from Hyderabad, shared on Twitter, showed commuters apparently unlocking their phones and handing them over to the police.

New policing practices alert: stop and search phone chats by the @hydcitypolice. Police are searching phone chats for words like ganja. Wait until they replace words with NRC, Modi or BJP. pic.twitter.com/1lNjvKRIgk — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) October 27, 2021

The video also showed police officers checking identity documents and vehicles.

#Hyderabad police check phones of youth for keyword ‘ganja’. The searches are without warrant or cause. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/ombO2FJMoM — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) October 28, 2021

Telangana High Court lawyer Karam Komireddy told The News Minute that the police has no right to randomly check phones.

“If they wish to do so, they have to do it by following a procedure established by law,” the lawyer said. “What they are doing is an infringement on the right to privacy and is unwarranted, illegal and unlawful.”

How is this even allowed? There is no dignity, privacy of citizens in this country anymore?https://t.co/eaLFr57n5F — Shreya Sinha (@Shreya0393) October 28, 2021

A social media user noted that this was an invasion of the privacy of citizens. “How is this even allowed?” asked Shreya Sinha, who identified herself as a journalist in her Twitter account’s bio. “There is no dignity, privacy of citizens in this country anymore?”

However, the police claimed there was nothing illegal about the checking.

“We are not forcing anybody nor are we snatching away their phones to check,” Gajarao Bhupal, deputy commissioner of police, South Zone, told told the website. “People are cooperating and no one is complaining.”

The police officer added that 10 people were taken into custody after the searches, India Today reported. “They were counselled to refrain from criminal activities,” Bhupal said. “For the past two months, we are conducting a special drive against drugs, ganja in the Hyderabad commissionerate and violators will not be spared.”

The police action comes amid an ongoing investigation into the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been relying on WhatsApp chats of the accused persons to make their case.