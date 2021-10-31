Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday warned that the state government will take legal action against fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee if his new mangalsutra collection advertisement on social media is not removed within 24 hours.

Mangalsutra is one of the wedding ornaments worn by married women in India as a symbol of their marital status.

A series of advertisement for the fashion designer’s latest collection shows models wearing mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others.

In a tweet, Mishra claimed that the advertisement was “highly objectionable and hurtful”.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashutosh Dubey had sent a legal notice to Mukherjee, asking him to remove the advertisement within 15 days and to issue an apology.

“A mangalsutra is a symbol of marriage and the wife is meant to wear it all her life indicating the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other and in your ad campaign you have displayed semi naked couple for a mangalsutra ad, which is outraging Hindu marriage,” said Dubey, who is the party’s legal advisor for the Palghar district in Maharashtra.

In recent days, there have been several instances of BJP leaders objecting to advertisements claiming they have hurt religious sentiments.

On October 25, consumer goods company Dabur withdrew an advertisement showing a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival Karwa Chauth, hours after Mishra warned of legal action against the firm.

Earlier this month, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde objected to an advertisement of tyre manufacturing company CEAT that featured actor Aamir Khan. In the advertisement, Khan can be seen advising a group of people to burst firecrackers inside a housing society, and not on the streets.

In a letter to CEAT Chief Executive Officer Anant Vardhan Goenka, Hegde claimed that the advertisement has “created unrest among Hindus”.

On October 18, clothing and furnishing brand Fabindia had withdrawn an online advertisement timed to Diwali after some Indians, including senior BJP leaders, objected that the company used the Urdu phrase “Jashn-e-Riwaaz” (celebration of customs).

Also read: Dabur ad withdrawal shows that the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India amounts to nothing