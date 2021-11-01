Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen on Monday said that social media platform Facebook has banned her account “again for seven days for telling the truth”.

Nasreen claimed she was banned for putting up a post that read: “Islamists destroyed Bangladeshi Hindu houses & temples believing that Hindus placed Quran on Hanuman’s thigh. But when it was revealed that Iqbal Hossain did that, not the Hindus, Islamists were silent, said and did nothing against Iqbal.”

Facebook has banned me for writing '' Islamists destroyed Bangladeshi Hindu houses & temples believing that Hindus placed Quran on Hanuman's thigh. But when it was revealed that Iqbal Hossain did that, not the Hindus, Islamists were silent, said and did nothing against Iqbal...' — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 1, 2021

Nasreen was referring to the spell of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh last month after rumours spread through social media that the Quran had been desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal in the country’s Comilla district.

On October 21, the Comilla Police had arrested Iqbal Hossain who was seen in a CCTV camera footage taking the Quran inside the pandal and leaving with a mace of the statue of Hindu deity Hanuman.

Facebook has taken actions against Nasreen’s account earlier as well. In March, the writer had said that her account was barred for 24 hours, reported the Hindustan Times.

“My crime was I liked the decision of Aarong, a Bangladeshi handicrafts store, for not hiring a Jihadi who refused to follow the rules of Aarong, to shave off his beard to work as a salesman,” she had claimed in March.

The writer’s Facebook account had been disabled in 2015 too.

Facebook policy states that the company will ban an account if it breaches the platform’s social media policy.

“We define hate speech as a direct attack against people – rather than concepts or institutions – on the basis of what we call protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity and serious disease,” the company policy states.

It adds: “We define attacks as violent or dehumanising speech, harmful stereotypes, statements of inferiority, expressions of contempt, disgust or dismissal, cursing and calls for exclusion or segregation.”