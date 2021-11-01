A look at the headlines right now:

India will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2070, PM Modi tells COP26 summit: The prime minister noted that India accounts for only 5% of global emissions, although it has 17% of the world’s population.

Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta HC’s order imposing total ban on firecrackers: The Supreme Court observed that the High Court should have asked parties to explain their stand before ‘passing such an extreme order’.

Patna court sentences four persons to death for serial blasts ahead of Modi’s rally in 2013: The court sentenced five other convicts to jail terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment.

Ladakh Police issue notice to Kargil activist for tweet about Tripura violence: On October 27, Sajjad Kargili claimed that houses and mosques of Muslims were being vandalised and burned in Tripura.

Australia recognises Covaxin for travel as it eases border restrictions: The country said it had additional data to prove the efficacy of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Akhilesh Yadav says he will not contest Uttar Pradesh polls next year: He also said that the Samajwadi Party had finalised an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal for the elections.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warns of more protests if farm laws not repealed by November 26: Farmers will reach the border protest sites around Delhi by tractors and strengthen the areas with solid fortifications from November 27, he warned.

Bhima Koregaon probe panel suspends hearings citing lack of ‘suitable accommodation’: The judicial commission’s lawyer said it was difficult to follow Covid-19 norms while working from the state information commission’s office in Mumbai.

Madras High Court declares 10.5% reservation law for the Vanniyar community as unconstitutional: Petitions argued that the law had been passed with a political motive.

Dabur had to withdraw Karwa Chauth ad due to ‘public intolerance’, says SC judge DY Chandrachud: The advertisement showing a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival was pulled down after Madhya Pradesh home minister threatened legal action.

