A delegation of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and urged him to derecognise the Telugu Desam Party, the Hindustan Times reported.

YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who was part of the delegation, told reporters that the Telugu Desam Party had become a “terrorist and anti-social party”. He accused Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh of using “filthy language” for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSR Congress leaders.

“A party that doesn’t believe in democracy loses the moral right to contest elections,” Vijaysai Reddy told reporters, according to the Hindustan Times.

The meeting with the president came a day after the Telugu Desam Party had approached the Election Commission demanding that the YSR Congress be derecognised, The Hindu reported.

In a memorandum to the poll body, the Telugu Desam Party had alleged that the YSR Congress had been carrying out an “all-round assault” on the media, Opposition and constitutional institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

“The YSR Congress, founded on the ill-gotten gains by these leaders, has been a front for money laundering and illicit activities,” the memorandum stated.