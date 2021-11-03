Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall till Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The state government has declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and 15 districts on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

Many parts of the state had begun receiving rainfall last week. Chennai was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several places, including the Tiruchanur flyover, according to The Hindu.

A constable on duty at the state secretariat in Chennai and another police officer was injured after a tree fell on them, The Hindu reported. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the constable’s family and Rs 5 lakh for the injured officer.

In Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram town, a 75-year-old woman died in a wall collapse incident on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

The Northeast Monsoon has picked up pace in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, heavy rain is likely to take place in Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem and Delta districts are likely to receive heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department said.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning, rain is expected to hit Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected to take place in Kerala and Lakshadweep.