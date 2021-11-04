The big news: Delhi’s air quality nears severe category on Diwali, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 15 died in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor, and PM Narendra Modi met soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Diwali.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi’s air quality worsens on Diwali: At 10 pm, the central pollution board recorded the air quality at 409 in Delhi. A reading between the 401 to 500 range means that the air quality is severe.
- Bihar: At least 15 die after drinking spurious liquor in West Champaran, Gopalganj: Nineteen residents fell ill after consuming the alcohol and are being treated.
- BJP cut excise duty on fuel because it lost bye-polls, claims Opposition: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the decision was made ‘out of fear, not from the heart’.
- Modi in J&K: Army gave ‘befitting reply’ to those attempting to disturb peace in India, says PM: The prime minister was in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector to meet the soldiers on Diwali.
- Plea to remove Modi’s photo from vaccine certificates is a dangerous proposition, says Kerala HC: The petitioner told the court that he had to pay for his vaccination and the government had no right to take credit for it.
- Covid-19: UK approves first pill to treat mild to moderate infections: The country has approved the drug molnupiravir, an antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
- Assam to relocate those evicted from Darrang if their names appear in NRC, government tells HC: The state administration had in September conducted mass eviction drives, during which one turned violent and caused two deaths.
- Covid: US makes it compulsory for private firm workers to get vaccinated or tested from January: The mandate applies to organisations that have employed more than 100 people, and will cover about 84 million employees.
- Tripura Police send UAPA notices to lawyers who joined team to probe anti-Muslim violence: In a report released on Tuesday, the lawyers said that at least 12 mosques, nine shops, three houses of Muslims were targeted during the violence in October.
- Covaxin for children is likely to be approved faster, says WHO chief scientist: Soumya Swaminathan added that there was enough data about the vaccine’s safety for pregnant women.