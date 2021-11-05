A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected militants at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday. The incident occurred at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in the Bemina area, the Srinagar police said.

The police added that the militants escaped by taking advantage of the presence of civilians.

A search operation has been launched to find the militants, according to ANI.

Further details are awaited.