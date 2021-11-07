India on Sunday reported 10,853 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections in the country to 3,43,55,563 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 1.05% lower than Saturday’s count of 10,929 cases.

The toll rose to 4,60,791 people with 526 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 1,44,845 – lowest in 260 days, the health ministry said. The recovery rate is the highest since March 2020 at 98.24%.

The health ministry said 108.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries across the country till Saturday.

