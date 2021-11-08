India on Monday registered 11,451 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections in the country to 34,366,987 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 5.51% higher than Sunday’s count of 10,853 cases.

The toll rose to 4,61,057 with 266 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The country currently has 1,42,826 active Covid-19 cases, and the number of active cases reduced by 2,019 in the past day.

Credit: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 23,84,096 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered throughout the country. Overall, 1,08,47,23,042 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, as per the Union health ministry’s figures on Monday morning.