Three people have died because of the downpour in Tamil Nadu since Saturday, The Hindu reported on Monday. Parts of the state are likely to continue receiving heavy rainfall till November 12, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department issued an orange alert – for heavy to very heavy rain – for Chennai, Villupuram Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam on Monday.

Chennai had recorded 207 mm of rainfall till 7.30 am on Sunday – the highest amount in a 24-hour period since 2015. Several areas of the city were flooded.

Many residents have been concerned and said the downpour was reminiscent of the rain in 2015, when Chennai experienced its worst flooding in a century.

For flood-related grievances, the Greater Chennai Corporation has released these helpline numbers: 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 04425619208.

Fire and rescue teams evacuate residents from a waterlogged area in Chennai on November 7. [PTI]

Chennai’s Nungambakkam weather station recorded 63.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Sunday to 5.30 am on Monday, The Times of India reported. In Meenambakkam, 42.2 mm rain was recorded in the same duration.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is using pumps at 500 locations in the the city to drain out the floodwater, according to NDTV. “Water is receding fast as we had desilted storm water drains,” the corporation’s commissioner Gagandeep Singh told the news channel.

Food distribution and medical camps have also been set up in the city. The civic body also tweeted a list of common kitchens in all 15 zones in Chennai.

Below is the list of common kitchens in all 15 zones in #Chennai.

Food is being prepared and supplied in the flood affected areas.

Schools and government offices in Chennai will be closed on Monday, The Hindu reported. The Madras High Court has said that it will work online.

In view of the heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed two teams in Madurai and one each in Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

#GCC is in full swing attending flood related issues in Chennai!

Here is glimpse👇



Food being prepared in Amma Unavagam and distributed for people in need!

Amid power cuts due to torrential rain in Chennai and its adjoining areas, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Monday morning reviewed the measures taken against supply disruption, reported The Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed the situation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. “Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work,” Modi tweeted. “I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”

Continuous rain hits Puducherry

Incessant rainfall because of the cyclonic circulation disrupted activities on Monday in Puducherry and led to continued shut down of educational institutions till Tuesday, reported PTI.

The water levels in the Bahoor and Oussudu reservoirs, the two major waterbodies in Puducherry, had reached full capacity, the news agency reported, citing the Public Works Department.

Home Minister A Namassivayam had on Sunday declared that the administration had decided to delay the reopening of schools due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader R Siva claimed that the rains had caused the collapse of houses in many areas. He demanded that the administration should provide financial aid of Rs 20,000 to each of the families whose homes had collapsed.