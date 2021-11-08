Four Central Reserve Police Force soldiers were shot dead by a colleague in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, PTI reported. Three others were injured in the incident.

The incident took place at a CRPF camp in Sukma’s Linganpalli village, Sundarraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar range), told the news agency.

Constable Reetesh Ranjan allegedly shot his colleagues with his service weapon, the police officer said, adding that the motive behind the attack was not clear yet.

The Central Reserve Police Force has ordered investigation into the incident, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force told The Hindu.

“Prima facie, it seems that due to some emotional stress leading to sudden psychological disbalance, constable Reetesh Ranjan lost his control and in a fit of rage opened fire on his colleagues,” the spokesperson added.

Ranjan was detained and questioned after the incident, PTI reported.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel offered his condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers. “Officials have been directed to provide better treatment of the injured soldiers,” he added.

Baghel ordered the police to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.