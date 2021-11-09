China on Tuesday said that it will not participate in the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, reported PTI.

“Due to scheduling reasons, it is inconvenient for China to attend the meeting,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a media briefing. “We have already given our reply to the Indian side.”

China’s ally Pakistan had also refused to accept the Modi government’s invitation to attend the meeting, reported The Hindu. “A spoiler cannot try to become a peacemaker,” Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had said.

India will host the “Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan” on Wednesday. The meeting will be chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Union Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Top security officials of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

“The high level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan,” the ministry said. “It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability.”

The ministry said that India has friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a “unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges” in the country.

The situation in Afghanistan deteriorated as the Taliban seized control of the country on August 15 in a lightning offensive as the United States and its allies pulled out its troops after a 20-year-war.

No world power has recognised the Taliban government yet. Pakistan, however, has urged nations to engage with the insurgent group and immediately help the new government prevent an imminent economic collapse.

China and Russia have also been maintaining close contacts with the new Taliban-led administration.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with acting Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban’s government Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

This was the second time Wang had met Baradar. The two first met in China’s Tianjin city in July ahead of the Taliban takeover.

China has pledged $31 million (about Rs 229.56 crore) in aid to Afghanistan, including food supplies and coronavirus vaccines.