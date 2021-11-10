The Union government has appointed Western Naval Command chief Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar as the next Chief of Naval Staff, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.

Kumar will take over the post from the current chief Admiral Karambir Singh on November 30.

Kumar was commissioned into the executive branch of the Navy on January 1, 1983. During his career, he has commanded several warships, including INS Nishank, INS Kora, guided missile destroyer INS Ranvir and aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

Before taking over as the chief of the Western Naval Command, Kumar was the chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the chairperson, Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Kumar has studied at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, and at the Naval War College in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

Singh had taken charge as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff on May 31. He is the first helicopter pilot to become the Navy chief.