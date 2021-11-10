India on Wednesday recorded 11,466 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall infection count the country to 3,43,88,579 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 13.2% higher than Tuesday’s count of 10,126 cases.

The countrywide toll increased to 4,61,849 after 460 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the country has 1,39,683 active Covid-19 cases, and the number of active cases has reduced by 955 in the past day. The country’s active caseload is currently the lowest in 264 days, or over eight months.

State updates

Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the milestone of having administered 10 crore coronavirus vaccine doses, according to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Out of these, 6,80,53,077 people have received the first dose, while 3,20,74,74,504 persons have received the second dose.

Union Health Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that 96 countries have given recognition to Covaxin and Covishield. He added that efforts are on to make sure that more countries recognise both the vaccines.

The West Bengal government has decided to launch a house-to-house campaign to identify people who have not yet been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, PTI reported. The government has also asked frontline workers to make a list of all vulnerable and bedridden unvaccinated people, so that the jabs can be administered to them early.

The Madras High Court has ordered the relaxation of several coronavirus-related restrictions with respect to its premises from November 15, The Hindu reported. Lawyers and their registered clerks will be allowed to enter the building through all its four gates, and Bar Associations and their libraries will be allowed to reopen from that date.

Global updates