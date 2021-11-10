Comedian Munawar Faruqui has cancelled two shows in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur after Hindutva groups threatened the organisers. They also wrote to the police asking for the show to be stopped.

Faruqui was scheduled to perform in Raipur on November 14.

On Monday, the Bajrang Dal sent a letter to the police asking for the show to be stopped. The letter claimed that Faruqui makes fun of Hindu gods Ram, Sita and Shiva, and the kar sevaks who died in the Godhra train fire incident in 2002.

The letter also said that if the police did not stop the show then the Bajrang Dal would stop the show themselves for which the administration will be responsible. Scroll.in saw a copy of the letter sent by the Bajrang Dal to the police.

Leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad also met senior police officials on Monday to demand that the shows be cancelled. “Faruqui mocked our gods in past and such anti-Hindu people should not be permitted in the capital,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Santosh Chaudhary told the Hindustan Times. “And if the administration permits, it will be the administration’s responsibility because we will stop the programme in our own way.”

Faruqui has been the target of Hindutva groups over the last year.

In January, the comedian was arrested in Indore on the basis of a complaint filed by the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party politician. The police detained him before he started the show, as the complainant alleged that the comedian was going to make objectionable statements about Hindu gods.

Four others were arrested along with him under the same charges.

In September, he was scheduled to perform in Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara – all of which got cancelled because of threats from Hindutva groups.

On October 27, Faruqui had cancelled three of his shows in Mumbai after Hindutva groups threatened the organisers. Members of the Bajrang Dal had threatened to burn the place down if Faruqui’s show went ahead.