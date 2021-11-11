Popular Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee on Thursday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Chatterjee had joined the party in March and was nominated as its candidate from the Behala Paschim constituency. She lost the polls to Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee by 50,884 votes.

“Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections,” she said in a tweet. “Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal.”

When a senior journalist asked if Chatterjee wanted to join the Trinamool Congress, she replied saying, “Let the time speak.”

Following the Trinamool Congress’s victory in the Assembly polls, a number of political leaders have quit the BJP.

Five MLAs – Krishna Kalyani, Mukul Roy, Tanmoy Ghosh, Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy – returned to the Trinamool Congress in the last one month.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo left the BJP and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party on September 18.

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee also quit the saffron party on October 31 to join the Trinamool Congress.